All the youth of the country have to move forward keeping this goal in front that if they are becoming the biggest technocrats of the world, then try to take India to the front in the field of technology in the world: Union Home Minister @AmitShah https://t.co/L3acZWZQpl

2/2— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)