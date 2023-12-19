In a significant order, the Delhi High court on Tuesday, December 19 directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to revise its regulations within six months, enabling women to enlist as constable/driver and driver-cum-pump operators within the force. At present, these positions are exclusively filled by male appointees. The Delhi High Court passed the order while hearing to a petition filed by Kush Kalra seeking directions to allow recruitment of women to join these posts. The Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) Rajesh Gogna conveyed to the Bench that he lacked clear instructions regarding the timeline for implementing the changes. Reacting to this, the Bench said that CISF cannot be so vague in its submissions and directed to carry out the amendments within six months. The case is scheduled for another hearing on July 15, 2024, for compliance. Delhi High Court Dismisses PIL Seeking To Replace 'Central Government' With 'Union Government' in All Acts, Legislations and Official Communications.

Delhi High Court Orders CISF to Amend Rules in Six Months:

Delhi High Court orders CISF to amend rules in 6 months to allow women to join as constables, drivers

