Reports are flying that Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister of Punjab, is likely to replace Bhagat Singh Koshiyari as the Governor of Maharashtra. A few days ago, Koshiyari, in a statement, said that he had conveyed his desire to step down from the post to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there is no official confirmation of the development yet. Singh resigned from Congress after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of the Punjab Congress Committee in November 2021. Then Former Punjab CM floated his own party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and later merged it with the BJP last September. Bhagat Singh Koshyari To Resign? Maharashtra Governor Expresses Desire Before PM Narendra Modi to Quit Post.

Amarinder Singh To Be New Maharashtra Governor?

पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह महाराष्ट्र के गवर्नर होंगे..कोश्यारी पद छोड़ने की जता चुके हैं इच्छा… — LP Pant (@pantlp) January 27, 2023

Amarinder Singh To Replace Bhagat Singh Koshyari?

Captain Amarinder Singh to become #Maharashtra Governor. Though no official communique on this happened so far. Yet the name of Capt Amarinder Singh is echoing high in political corridors. — Taruni Gandhi (@TaruniGandhi) January 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)