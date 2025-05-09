In response to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Ambala district administration in Haryana has ordered a complete blackout from 8 PM to 6 AM. District Magistrate Ajay Singh Tomer issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing intelligence inputs warning of a possible air strike threat from Pakistan. The use of inverters or generators for outdoor lighting, including on billboards and streetlights, has been strictly prohibited. However, limited indoor use is allowed, provided all windows and doors are fully covered with thick curtains to block light. The order will be disseminated through public announcements and notices across key government locations in Ambala. Violators will face prosecution under Section 223 of the BNSS. The Superintendent of Police has been tasked with ensuring strict compliance. Blackout in Rajasthan: 7-Hour Blackout During Civil Defence Mock Drill in Barmer Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions.

Blackout in Ambala

Advisory: Ambala Administration has announced a complete blackout from 8 PM to 6 AM. Residents are requested to switch off all lights, including those from inverters and generators. Use of outdoor lights, billboard lights, and illuminated signage is strictly prohibited. The order… pic.twitter.com/GdHYuNyZWF — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) May 9, 2025

In view of air strike, orders for blackout from 8 pm to 6 am have been issued in Ambala. The orders will be implemented in the entire Ambala district. pic.twitter.com/NYX4oVh0lD — Harsimran Singh ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ ہرسمرن سنگھ (@harsimrans307) May 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)