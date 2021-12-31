Coronavirus restrictions have been imposed in Tamil Nadu due to the rise in coronavirus infections.

Malls, jewellery & textile shops, theatres, beauty parlours, showrooms, amusement parks, and metro trains are allowed to operate with only 50 percent capacity amid rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

Amid rising COVID cases, Tamil Nadu Govt announces new restrictions effective till Jan 31: malls, jewellery & textile shops, malls, theatres, beauty parlours, showrooms, amusement parks, and metro trains to operate at 50% capacity — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)