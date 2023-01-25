901 police personnel have been awarded Police medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. 140 have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 93 received President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 668. Among the majority of 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 are being given to the police personnel from areas affected by Left Wing Extremism and 45 to those from the Jammu & Kashmir region. Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan Salutes Gallantry Award Winner Colonel Mitali Madhumita as She Talks About Her Kabul Rescue Mission.

Check Tweet:

Among the majority of the 140 Gallantry Awards, 80 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas & 45 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir are being awarded for their gallant action. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 48 are from CRPF, 31 are from Maharashtra... — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)