Amrit Bharat train has arrived at Ayodhya Dham railway station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first two Amrit Bharat Express trains from Ayodhya on December 30, equipped with jerk-free technology. During the day, the PM is also scheduled to flag off five more Vande Bharat trains virtually across the country, including Delhi-Amritsar, Delhi-Katra, Jalna-Mumbai, Coimbatore-Bengaluru, and Bengaluru-Madagon routes. PM Narendra Modi Will Inaugurate Ayodhya Airport on December 30, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia (Watch Video).

Amrit Bharat Train

#WATCH | Ayodhya: ADG, Railways Jai Narayan Singh says, "Inauguration of the new building will be done and with that two trains, Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat will be flagged off. The police force has been deployed for the same...People can enter only after frisking...We have… pic.twitter.com/eXQH43wl0p — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2023

