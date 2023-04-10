Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Hoshiarpur, sources privy to the development said. According to reports, Papalpreet Singh was arrested from Hoshiarpur in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit. Papalpreet was on the run along with Amritpal Singh, ‘Waris Punjab De’ Chief since the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the pro-Khalistan preacher and his outfit on March 18. Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Radical Preacher’s Close Aide Papalpreet Seen in CCTV Footage of ‘Dera’ in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

Amritpal Singh's Aide Papalpreet Arrested by Punjab Police

Pro-Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet Singh arrested from Hoshiarpur in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit: Sources pic.twitter.com/viDBYofrNd — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

