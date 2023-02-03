Gujarat dairy co-operative Amul has announced a hike of up to Rs 3 per litre on fresh milk effective from today. "Amul has increased prices of Amul pouch milk (All variants) by Rs 3 per litre," ANI reported citing the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited. Now, the Amul Taaza 500 ml pack is priced at Rs. 27, while the 1-litre pack will cost Rs. 54. Fuel Price Hike on February 1, 2023: Jet Fuel Rate Hiked 4%, Petrol and Diesel Prices Remain Same.

Amul Milk Price Hike:

