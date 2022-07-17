An all-party opposition meeting is underway at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi



Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and others are present at the meeting pic.twitter.com/qniiKCgKL3— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)