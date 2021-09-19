An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. According to details by National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Changlang at 15:06 IST today.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 70km NW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh at 15:06 IST today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

