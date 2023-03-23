Days after an earthquake jolted north India, a quake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale hit 60 km ESE of Moirang, Manipur today. The earthquake first appeared to hit at 6:51 pm, said National Centre for Seismology. Earthquake in Tajikistan: Quake of Magnitude 5.9 on Richter Scale Jolts Novobod, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in Manipur:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit 60km ESE of Moirang, Manipur today at 6:51 pm IST: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/tfs360mran — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

