Navobod [Tajikistan], March 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale struck 51 km north-north west of Novobod, Tajikistan on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Navobod is a town in Tajikistan.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Moon Sighting in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan Live News Updates: Ramzan Chand Not Sighted in Bangladesh, Fasting To Begin From March 24.

The earthquake occurred at 01:37:44 (UTC+05:30) and hit Novobod, Tajikistan on Thursday, at a depth of 5.6 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 39.452°N and 69.953°E, respectively.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping Departs Russia After Pledging To Deepen Ties With President Vladimir Putin, Fails To Achieve Breakthrough in Ukraine Conflict.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)