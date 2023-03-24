An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck 28km South-East of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday at 10:31am, news agency ANI reported citing National Centre for Seismology. Further information into the incident is awaited. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.9 on Richter Scale Hits Moirang.

Earthquake in Gwalior

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/FvXdeqwrZl — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

