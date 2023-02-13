An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 100km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 6:47 am IST according to National Centre for Seismology. Further information into the incident is awaited. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of 4.5 Magnitude Strikes Near North Coast of Papua.

Earthquake in Fayzabad:

