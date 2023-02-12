Papua, February 12: A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit near the north coast of Papua, Indonesia on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake hit Papua, Indonesia at 10:43:51 (UTC) at a depth of 44.1 km.

According to USGS, the latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 1.594°S and 134.193°E respectively. Papua is Indonesia's easternmost province. It encompasses the western half of New Guinea and several other islands. No injuries have been reported. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Death Toll From Devastating Quakes Exceeds 28,000, Missing Indian Found Dead Under Debris in Malatya.

Further details are awaited. Recently, at least four people were killed after a 5.1 magnitude quake shook the capital of Papua province in Indonesia, The Jakarta Post reported.

"The 5.1-magnitude quake hit around 1.28 pm (0628 GMT) on land just southwest of Jayapura city at a depth of 22 kilometres," the US Geological Survey said.

Talking about the incident, Asep Khalid, head of the Jayapura Disaster Mitigation Agency, said in a press release that a cafe collapsed and fell into the sea, resulting in the death of four persons. Earthquake in India? Micro Tremors Preventing Large-Scale Event in India but Country Prepared for Any Eventuality, Say Experts.

The four victims had been to a cafe when the quake caused the building to collapse, said Asep said in a statement. The quake was felt strongly for two to three seconds, causing panic amongst residents, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)