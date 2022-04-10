As per the reports by National Center for Seismology (NCS) an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 measured on the Richter Scale, hit 70km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island at 16:13 pm today.

Check Tweet:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richar Scale, hit 70km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island at 16:13 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

