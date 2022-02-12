Around two lakh kilograms of ganja will be burnt today at Koduru in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district. The destruction programme will be organised by the Drug Disposal Committee. The ganja, worth Rs 200 crore, was seized by Andhra Pradesh Police. Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang will be present at the destruction program. It is apparently the largest quantity of cannabis to be destroyed in India. According to a report published in The Hindu, about 1.24 lakh kg ganja was seized under various police station limits by the Visakhapatnam district police since 2020, in 818 cases.

Here Is The Video:

TWO LAKH kilos of #GANJA will be BURNT shortly in #AndhraPradesh. Apparently the largest in the country so far. Wondering how many ppl around would be HIGH. Must be like a big rave party🤣 I mean, they have drone cameras, speakers, sound systems,fancy tents How do they even😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pc5oizPD4h — Revathi (@revathitweets) February 12, 2022

