A bus met with an accident in Andhra Pradesh today, November 10. According to news agency PTI, the bus fell into a ditch near Rajupalem in Palnadu district. A video of the accident has also surfaced online. In the video, the bus with "Morning Star" written on it is seen falling into a ditch in Andhra Pradesh. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Andhra Pradesh: Narrow Escape for Passengers As Odisha RTC Bus Catches Fire in Parvatipuram Manyam District.

Bus Falls in Ditch in Andhra Pradesh

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: Bus falls into a ditch near Rajupalem in Palnadu district. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/erq0zwn0cz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

