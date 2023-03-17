A coconut vendor allegedly attacked a brake inspector of the transport department with a knife in Kakinada after the brake inspector questioned the coconut vendor about the license. The brake inspector lost his finger in the incident. With the help of locals, the officer was immediately shifted to the hospital and treated. At present, the condition of the brake inspector is said to be critical. Further investigation into the incident is underway. YouTuber Prince Arrested After Video of Him and Other Men Celebrating His Birthday on Roof of Moving Cars in Delhi Goes Viral.

Brake Inspector Attacked in Kakinada

