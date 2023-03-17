The Delhi police have apprehended a youtuber identified as Prince, after a viral video showed him standing on roof of cars with some people and violating traffic rules on NH-24 near Pandav Nagar to celebrate his birthday. However, after interrogation it has come to light that the video is old and was shot on November 16 in year 2022. Delhi Police Arrests Four Persons For Running Fake Call Centres, Duping People On Pretext of Providing Job.

Youtuber Prince Arrested:

During interrogation, Prince told that this video was shot on 16th November 2022 on his birthday: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023

