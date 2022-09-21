In a tragic incident, a father-son duo was killed after a paper plate manufacturing factory in Chittoor caught fire last night. Another person was also burnt to death in the fire, reports added. The incident took place around 2 am on Rangachari street.

Father-Son Duo Among 3 Burnt Alive in Tragic Fire:

చిత్తూరులోని ఓ పేపర్ ప్లేట్ల తయారీ యూనిట్‌లో సంభవించిన ఘోర అగ్నిప్రమాదంలో తండ్రీ కొడుకులు సహా ముగ్గురు సజీవ దహనమయ్యారు. స్థానిక రంగాచారి వీధిలో తెల్లవారుజామున 2 గంటల సమయంలో ఈ ఘటన చోటుచేసుకుంది. మంటలు చూసి అప్రమత్తమైన స్థానికులు వెంటనే అగ్నిమాపక కేంద్రానికి సమాచారం అందించారు. pic.twitter.com/h7erjvYYDV — DD News Andhra (అధికారిక ఖాతా) (@DDNewsAndhra) September 21, 2022

