"Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields", PM Narendra Modi Twitted.

Here is the Tweet:

Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

