In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to extend the ongoing curfew from 12 PM to 6 AM until June 10, 2021. This was announced by the Chief Minister's Office on Monday. The decision comes amid the continuing high number of coronavirus cases in the state.

