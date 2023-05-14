Amaravati, May 14: Six women were killed, and four others were injured when a private bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Sunday.

The accident occurred on national highway 216 near Sitaramapuram in Tallarevu Mandal. Six women died on the spot. The injured were shifted to Kakinada Government General Hospital. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Private Bus Collides With Two-Wheeler in Anakapalli, Two Youths Killed.

The victims hailed from Neelapalli in Yanam. They were all employees of a shrimp unit. According to police, they were returning home after work when the accident occurred. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video).

Police registered a case and took up an investigation. An official said, they were trying to find out how the accident occurred.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).