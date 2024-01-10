Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas has resigned from the Lok Sabha today, January 10. The Vijayawada MP, who is also known as Kesineni Nani, submitted his resignation letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Notably, Kesineni Srinivas alias Kesineni Nani sent his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla through mail. "I hereby tender my resignation as Member of the 17th Lok Sabha from Vijayawada constituency with immediate effect from today," the letter stated. Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani’s Daughter Kesineni Swetha Announces Resignation From TDP.

