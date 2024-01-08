Vijayawada, January 8: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas alias Kesineni Nani's daughter Kesineni Swetha on Monday resigned from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and also declared that her journey with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has come to an end. Her move came two days after her father announced that he will soon quit the TDP and also resign from the Lok Sabha as the party has decided to replace him by another candidate in the coming elections.

Swetha met Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi and submitted her resignation as the corporator. She said she could not stay in the TDP which insulted her father. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my journey with TDP has come to an end,” she posted on ‘X’. Swetha thanked TDP supremo and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the party general secretary Nara Lokesh for their mentorship. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu Launches ‘Jai Ho BC’ Campaign To Empower Backward Classes.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Vijayawada for their love & support. I will continue to be of service through Kesineni Bhavan,” she wrote. She earlier told media persons that there is no point in continuing in TDP after Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that he does not require the services of Kesineni Nani. Swetha said they had been suffering silently for the last one year and had thought that the party high command was not aware of what was happening.

She said her father was asked not to be involved in the party programmes and a campaign was run against him in the media. “My father never worked for money or for a position of power. He worked for self-respect. When there is no self-respect what is the point in remaining in the party,” she asked while adding that they will not work in a party where there is no self-respect.

She claimed that after electing twice as MP in 2014 and 2019, his father worked for the development of the constituency. Nani had announced on Saturday that he will quit as MP and also resign from the TDP. The MP stated that it is not proper for him to continue in the TDP after party leader Chandrababu Naidu felt that the party no longer requires him. Chandrababu Naidu Walks Out of Rajahmundry Jail After Getting Bail in Skill Development Scam Case, Gets Surrounded by Supporters (Watch Video).

The TDP has reportedly decided to field Nani’s brother Kesineni Srinath alias Chinni as its candidate in the coming elections. Chinni is TDP’s Vijayawada constituency in-charge. The supporters of the two brothers had clashed a few days ago in connection with Naidu’s public meeting at Tiruvuru. Nani earlier revealed Naidu has directed him not to be involved in the party affairs.

He said on the direction of Chandrababu Naidu, some party leaders met and informed him that he has appointed someone else as in-charge for the public meeting. They also informed that Chandrababu Naidu intended to provide an opportunity to someone else as the Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate and hence directed him not to involve himself in the party affairs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2024 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).