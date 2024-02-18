A disturbing incident of animal cruelty has come to light from Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, specifically the Indra Vikas Colony. A video circulating on social media shows a man brutally abusing a dog, causing widespread outrage. In the video, the man can be seen tying a wire around the dog’s neck and violently throwing the animal onto the footpath in a crowded area. Despite the presence of numerous passersby, the man continues his cruel act unabated. The video captures the man lifting the dog by the wire tied around its neck and throwing it, a horrifying sight that has left viewers appalled. The motive behind the man’s inhumane behavior remains unknown. Animal Cruelty Caught on Camera in Agra: Man Ties Dog’s Legs With Rope, Sits on Bike and Drags It on Concrete Road in UP; Two Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Animal Cruelty in Delhi (Disturbing Visuals)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)