Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in the Northeast today, March 9. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development projects in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian Prime Minister also inaugurated the Sela Tunnel. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "Today, I got the opportunity to be a part of all the Northeastern states in this festival of a developed Northeast." PM Narendra Modi To Visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh From March 8 to 10: PMO.

PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh

#WATCH | Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of several development projects in the Northeast. pic.twitter.com/d9N75VQdD2 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

