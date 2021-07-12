The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij, the Kutchi New Year.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Kutchi New Year-on Ashadhi Bij my lakhs of wishes to the Kutchi brothers and sisters.

My Ram Ram to the Sturdy and strong Kutchi brothers and sisters who are settled here and abroad, preserving traditional arts and culture of Kutch."

કચ્છી નયે વરે - અષાઢી બીજ જો મેડે કચ્છી ભા ભેણે કે મુંજી લખ લખ વધાઈયું કચ્છજી ભાતીગળ કલા અને સાંસ્કૃતિક વારસેજો જતન કરીધલ કચ્છજી ખડતલ ખમીરવંતી પરજા ડેસ અને પરડેશ મેં વસધલ કચ્છી ભા ભેણે કે મું તરફ થી નયે વરે જા રામ રામ. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021

