Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw Said he is rushing to the accident site in Odisha wherein Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah train derailed in Balasore. "My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops," Vaishnaw wrote in a tweet. At least 179 people were injured, and around 50 others were feared dead as several coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with another train on the other line. Train Accident in Odisha: Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Train Derail Near Bahanaga, Hit Goods Train; 50 Dead, 179 Injured (See Pics and Video).

