Assam: 3 ONGC Employees Abducted by Armed Miscreants in Sivasagar

3 ONGC employees, 2 Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) & a Junior Technician (Production) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants in the early hours of 21 April 2021. The abduction took place on a rig site of ONGC in Lakwa field of Sivasagar District. — ONGC (@ONGC_) April 21, 2021

Higher officials of the State Police are on the site. Local administration has been informed about the incident and ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities. ONGC has been exploring and producing oil and gas in Upper Assam since early 1960s. — ONGC (@ONGC_) April 21, 2021

