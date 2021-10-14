On the occasion of the Durga puja on Monday, a group of Muslim youths distributed fruits among devotees at a temple in Silchar, Cachar. Raza Laskar, one of the youths said "We want to send out a message that Hindu-Muslim unit is intact & divisive forces won't succeed".

Here are the Pics:

