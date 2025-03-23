The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has cancelled the remaining HS First Year (Class 11) examinations scheduled from March 24 to 29, 2025, due to a question paper leak. An official order stated that some institutions opened sealed Mathematics question papers before the scheduled exam on March 21, raising concerns about further leaks. As a result, the Board deemed all remaining exams compromised. Additionally, ASSEB suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts for violating exam protocols. Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu confirmed action against three government schools, with FIRs being lodged and admissions barred for 2025–26. Assam: Shops to Now Operate 24/7 in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar As Cabinet Approves Extension of Business Hours Statewide; Decision Not Applicable for Liquor Stores, Bars.

Assam Class 11 Exams Cancelled Over Paper Leak

On the other hand, Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has suspended the affiliation of 15 private schools across 10 districts of the state for breaking the seal of Class 11 (HS First Year) Mathematics question papers before the scheduled time, leading to a leak. Assam… — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)