Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed 'Land Pattas' under Mission Basundhara 2.0 to give land rights to over 2 lakh families in the state, in Dhemaji and Jonai on Thursday, February 22, 2024. “Beginning today, after 76 years of independence, over 2 lakh families will get land rights. Team Assam is touring the entire State to distribute Land Pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0, a first-of-its-kind initiative to empower our people. I was in Dhemaji and Jonai today”, the latter informed in a recent tweet on X. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu Distribute Scooters to Students Under Pragyan Bharati Scheme in Guwahati (Watch Video).

