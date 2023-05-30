A massive fire broke out at a cloth store in Sivasagar market area earlier this morning. Police and firefighters rushed to the spot to carry out an operation to douse the fire and bring the situation under control. No casualties or injuries were reported. As per the Police, the situation is now under control. Nova Scotia Blaze: Fast Moving Fire Destroys Several Homes in Tantallon Neighborhood of Halifax (Watch Video).
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Clothing Store in Assam
