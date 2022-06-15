Ahead of the Presidential Election 2022, at least 17 parties attend the opposition meeting convened by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in order to deliberate on a consensus for the presidential candidate. Leaders of 16 parties - Congress, CPI, CPI, CPIML, RSP, Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD, DMK, RLD, IUML and JMM are taking part in the meeting. On Tuesday, Sitaram Yechury said that NCP leader Sharad Pawar has said no to being the opposition parties' nominee for presidential polls.

Check tweet:

At least 17 parties attend opposition meeting convened by Mamata Banerjee to deliberate on consensus presidential candidate — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)