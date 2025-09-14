A horrifying incident has come to light in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, where a 75-year-old man betrayed friendship in the worst way by raping his friend’s minor daughter. The crime occurred five months ago when the accused, Bismbar Dayal, lured the girl into his house on the pretext of offering her holy prasad and then assaulted her. Threatened and terrified, the minor concealed the incident, but eventually revealed the truth to her mother after discovering she was five months pregnant. The mother immediately filed a complaint at Bidhuna police station, leading to the arrest of the accused. Police confirmed the girl’s pregnancy through medical examination and have assured strict action, while locals remain shocked and enraged by the brutality. Saharanpur: Man Caught on Video Attempting To Rape Minor Girl, UP Police Form Teams To Nab Accused (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Man Arrested for Raping Friend’s Daughter in Auraiya

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Auraiya Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

