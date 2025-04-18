Tension gripped Ghaziabad railway station on Friday after members of the Hindu Raksha Dal blackened a painting of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, triggering a protest on the platform. The artwork, part of a recent beautification drive, was defaced by the group, who shouted slogans like ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and denounced the presence of the Mughal ruler’s image on public property. Leading the protest, Hindu Raksha Dal member Vipin Rajput called Aurangzeb a “vile person” and accused him of committing atrocities against Hindus during his reign. “We don’t want such invaders glorified here. This country belongs to real heroes like Maharana Pratap, Surajmal, and Brahmji—not to tyrants like Aurangzeb,” Rajput said. The protest caused disruption on the platform, with passengers caught amid the chaos. The group demanded the immediate removal of the painting and warned against what they called the glorification of “Muslim invaders” in public spaces. ‘Those Glorifying Aurangzeb Are Traitors’: Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Condemns Mughal Emperor’s Atrocities Against Maharashtra.

Hindu Raksha Dal Activists Deface Aurangzeb Painting at Ghaziabad Railway Station

Aurangzeb painting blackened at Ghaziabad railway station by Hindu Raksha Dal workers. pic.twitter.com/HOAywDWXOb — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) April 18, 2025

