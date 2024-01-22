The city of Ayodhya was beautifully illuminated with diyas and lamps following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the newly-constructed Ram Mandir. The holy city Ayodhya was illuminated with hundreds of diyas in the evening. 'Diyas' were also lit at Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat as part of the ‘deepotsav' that dazzled the city. The radiant spectacle added to the grandeur of the event, creating a mesmerising visual treat for the attendees and residents alike. Ayodhya Ram Temple Illuminated With Dazzling Lights After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Diyas, Lamps Illuminate Ayodhya

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)