The city of Ayodhya was beautifully illuminated with diyas and lamps following the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the newly-constructed Ram Mandir. The holy city Ayodhya was illuminated with hundreds of diyas in the evening. 'Diyas' were also lit at Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat as part of the ‘deepotsav' that dazzled the city. The radiant spectacle added to the grandeur of the event, creating a mesmerising visual treat for the attendees and residents alike. Ayodhya Ram Temple Illuminated With Dazzling Lights After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Diyas, Lamps Illuminate Ayodhya

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: 'Deepotsav' underway at Saryu Ghat after Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' pic.twitter.com/NtiQEEjbrD — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

VIDEO | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Deepotsav organised on streets of Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPratishtha #AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/Rz9eTRayZM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | 'Sandhya Aarti' being performed at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya after Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha'. pic.twitter.com/5uAsM3tmya — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

#WATCH | UP: Laser and light show underway at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya after 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla. pic.twitter.com/kdvF6ZITdQ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

