In a shocking crime in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a man brutally murdered his wife and young son in Bachada Sultanpur. The accused slit his wife’s throat and strangled their 3-year-old son after sending their daughter away from the house. The gruesome killings have left the community in disbelief. Authorities are currently investigating the crime, with police and forensic teams at the scene. The accused remains absconding, and efforts are underway to track him down. Ayodhya Shocker: Woman Secretly Filmed While Bathing at Raja Guest House Near Ram Mandir, Staff Caught With 10 Obscene Videos.

Man Slits Wife’s Throat, Strangles Son in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: A man in Bachada Sultanpur brutally murdered his wife by slitting her throat and strangled his 3-year-old son after sending away his daughter. The accused is absconding. Police and forensic teams are investigating the shocking double murder pic.twitter.com/RKGKM4oSYk — IANS (@ians_india) April 12, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

