Self-styled Hindu godman Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham is no stranger to controversy. He has always created a stir with his objection comments and acts. Now again, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar has found himself in soup for comparing women to an empty 'plot' of land. “women, who have got married, have two identities. Sindur (Vermillion) on the head and mangalsutra (the wedding chain around the neck to symbolise marriage). Assuming they don’t have maang ka sindoor or mangalsutra, what do you think of them? This plot (of land) is available,” he can be heard saying in a viral video. If both things are visible, then consider that the 'registry' has been done, he added. Girl Thrown at Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Event Video: Female Devotee Thrown Over Barricade in Presence of Dhirendra Shastri in Noida, Police Assure Action.

'No Sindur on Head and Mangalsutra Around Neck Means 'Plot' is Empty'

औरत की मांग में सिंदूर और गले में मंगलसूत्र न हो तो मानो 'प्लॉट' खाली है। अगर दोनों चीज दिख रही हों तो मान लो 'रजिस्ट्री' हो गई है। बाबा बाबा हैं; किसी को 'पालतू' तो किसी को 'फालतू' कुत्ता-कुतिया बता रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/3DCmOdp8Kp — Samar Raj (@SamarRaj_) July 15, 2023

