A video going viral on social media shows a female devotee being allegedly thrown during Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Aka Dhirendra Shastri's event in Noida. The video shared by a Twitter user shows Dhirendra Shastri's men allegedly throwing a young teenager over the barricade as the people present over there watch. The video also shows Dhirendra Shastri going about with his event as the police take no action against his men. Meanwhile, several videos of ruckus at Bageshwar Dham's event in Greater Noida have gone viral on social media. In one such video, blood was seen coming out of a woman's mouth. After the incident came to light, the Noida police assured action against the culprits and the police officials present there. 'Not Only India, Pakistan Will Also Become Hindu Nation If People of Gujarat Get United', Says Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Aka Dhirendra Shastri (Watch Video).

Teenager Thrown Over Barricade at Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Event

Police Assure Action

pic.twitter.com/MU2V57Euqc — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) July 13, 2023

