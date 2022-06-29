Kartik Sethi, a snake helpline member from Odisha's Balasore rescued 28 snake eggs and 47 venomous snakes including a 21/22-year-old snake in Balasore. "These snakes will be released in the Nilgiri forest," he said.

Check tweet:

Balasore, Odisha | Kartik Sethi, a snake helpline member rescued 28 snake eggs, 47 venomous snakes including a 21/22-year-old snake in Balasore. "These snakes will be released in the Nilgiri forest," he said (28.06) pic.twitter.com/HIF1S1NvbC — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

