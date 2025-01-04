A fire broke out in the Dnyaneshwar Nagar slum area of Bandra, Mumbai, on Saturday. Upon receiving the alert, six fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Firefighters worked to bring the situation under control, preventing the blaze from spreading further. No injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and an investigation into the incident is underway. Kanpur: Man Sets Scooty on Fire After It Fails to Start in Uttar Pradesh, Police Investigate As Video Goes Viral.

Bandra Fire

