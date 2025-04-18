Banks across most parts of India are closed today, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday 2025, a significant Christian holiday marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banking operations are suspended in states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi, among others. However, banks remain open in Tripura, Assam, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Customers are advised to check with their local branches. Online banking services remain unaffected and available nationwide. Bank Holidays in April 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti and April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti? Check All Bank Holiday Dates in This Month.

Bank Holiday Today

