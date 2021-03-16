Maharashtra: Bank employees continue their strike on the second day following the call of the United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU). Visuals from Mumbai. UFBU had called a two-day nationwide strike against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'.

