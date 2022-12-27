Belagavi | It is unfortunate that such statements are being made by an MP. She is already a terror accused. I don't know why Karnataka is encouraging such an atmosphere. We will file a legal complaint against it: Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Congress MLA https://t.co/4kskNCpTPQ pic.twitter.com/57WroQmLCD— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

