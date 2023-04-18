In an unfortunate incident that took place in Bengaluru, a 2.5-year-old child died after falling into a pit dug up in Magadi. As per reports, the pit was dug up by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in order to install a water pipeline in Magadi. After the incident came to light, the police registered an FIR against the BWSSB engineer and contractor. Bengaluru: Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Pit at Under-Construction Site in Sultanpet, Case Registered.

Child Dies After Falling Into Pit Dug Up for Water Pipeline Installation

