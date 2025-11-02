In a tragic late-night accident near Bengaluru’s Richmond Circle, a speeding ambulance rammed into three motorcycles waiting at a traffic signal, killing a couple and injuring two others. The incident occurred around 11 PM on Saturday, November 1, when the ambulance, reportedly out of control, struck the vehicles from behind, dragging one for several metres before crashing into a police outpost. The deceased were identified as Ismail (40) and his wife, Sameen Banu, who died instantly, while the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. Eyewitness videos circulating online show bystanders rushing to lift the ambulance and rescue those trapped beneath. The Wilson Garden Traffic Police arrived at the scene shortly after, collecting evidence and inspecting the crash site. The ambulance driver, identified as Ashok, has been arrested, and an FIR has been registered as investigations continue. Bengaluru: Couple Chases Zepto Delivery Boy, His Friend; Kills 1 by Ramming Car Into Their Bike (Video).

Bystanders Rush to Rescue After Ambulance Mows Down Bikers in Bengaluru

#BENGALURU 🚨 Overspeeding ambulance jumped a signal near Richmond Town and crashed into three motorcycles, killing a couple on the spot The vehicle dragged one bike for several metres before hitting a police outpost Ismail and his wife Sameen Banu died instantly, two others… pic.twitter.com/1MC9In7p1n — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

